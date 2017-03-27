Top Stories
Mon, 27 March 2017 at 11:59 am

Cara Delevingne Asked About Having Sex on an Airplane (Video)

Cara Delevingne Asked About Having Sex on an Airplane (Video)

Cara Delevingne had an awkward interview on The Graham Norton Show last week where he pressed her to discuss having sex on an airplane.

It appeared during the interview that she was hesitant to say anything, even making mention of her dad being in the audience.

“So you were having sex on a plane and someone was watching you,” Graham said. “I don’t even know how to begin to tell this story,” Cara answered.

The appearance was in conjunction with Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day, which occurred over the weekend in the UK.


Cara Delevingne Asked About Having Sex on an Airplane

Also pictured inside: Cara arriving at LAX Airport on Sunday (March 26) in Los Angeles.
Photos: Instar
Posted to: Cara Delevingne

