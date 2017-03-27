'Power Rangers' Sequel Could Feature Female Green Ranger!

Future sequels to the Power Rangers movie could be featuring a female Green Power Ranger!

In the TV series, the Green Ranger is known as Tommy Oliver, who is male.

“A lot of the cast and I have discussed that we think it should be a girl. It makes it even: three girls, three boys,” director Dean Israelite told THR. “It’s left blank. It’s a cliff-hanger. Whoever you’re going to drop into that position — whether it’s a girl — it’s inevitably going to create drama. It’ll be interesting to drop that drama into it and see how we all relate to it and work with it.”

The end-credits scene of the film teases the debut of the Green Ranger, though doesn’t make mention of the sex of the character.