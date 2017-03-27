Top Stories
Actress Tracie Thoms Once Had to Change Out of Leggings Before Flight - Read Her Tweets

Actress Tracie Thoms Once Had to Change Out of Leggings Before Flight - Read Her Tweets

Samira Wiley &amp; Lauren Morelli Wedding Photo Revealed!

Samira Wiley & Lauren Morelli Wedding Photo Revealed!

How Have the Stars of 'PLL' Changed Since Season 1?

How Have the Stars of 'PLL' Changed Since Season 1?

Mon, 27 March 2017 at 1:03 am

'Power Rangers' Sequel Could Feature Female Green Ranger!

'Power Rangers' Sequel Could Feature Female Green Ranger!

Future sequels to the Power Rangers movie could be featuring a female Green Power Ranger!

In the TV series, the Green Ranger is known as Tommy Oliver, who is male.

“A lot of the cast and I have discussed that we think it should be a girl. It makes it even: three girls, three boys,” director Dean Israelite told THR. “It’s left blank. It’s a cliff-hanger. Whoever you’re going to drop into that position — whether it’s a girl — it’s inevitably going to create drama. It’ll be interesting to drop that drama into it and see how we all relate to it and work with it.”

The end-credits scene of the film teases the debut of the Green Ranger, though doesn’t make mention of the sex of the character.
Just Jared on Facebook
power rangers green ranger girl 01
power rangers green ranger girl 02
power rangers green ranger girl 03
power rangers green ranger girl 04
power rangers green ranger girl 05

Photos: Paramount
Posted to: Power Rangers

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa has a hot new boyfriend - TMZ
  • Terrence Howard goes on Twitter rant, says he's "never been abusive" - Gossip Cop
  • Millie Bobby Brown is taking some time off and canceling public appearances - Just Jared Jr
  • Ivanka Trump's Washington DC neighbors say she's ruining their neighborhood - Wetpaint
  • Marc Anthony and his new 21-year-old girlfriend make their red carpet debut - Lainey Gossip
  • R2D2 makes an appearance at Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' memorial service - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here