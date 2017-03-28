Top Stories
Supergirl's Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Are Dating in Real Life!

Quarterback Jay Cutler's Bare Butt Exposed on Instagram By Wife Kristin Cavallari!

Alicia Vikander in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Here's the Truth About Those Kanye West & 'American Idol' Rumors

Tue, 28 March 2017 at 11:20 pm

Sarah Paulson & Girlfriend Holland Taylor Grab Lunch in Rare Outing

Sarah Paulson & Girlfriend Holland Taylor Grab Lunch in Rare Outing

Sarah Paulson is joined by longtime love Holland Taylor for an afternoon date on Tuesday (March 28) in Los Angeles.

The American Horror Story star and her fellow actress girlfriend spent the afternoon grabbing lunch and doing some shopping together as they enjoyed their outing.

Sarah is getting ready to begin filming the upcoming seventh season of American Horror Story.

Season seven will be based on the 2016 presidential election – and Sarah knows the role she would like to play!

“I’d like to play Donald Trump,” Sarah told the Hollywood Reporter. “If Donald Trump is going to be in a character in it – Why not? That’s an acting challenge to be sure.”
