'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Cast Weighs in on Revival (Video)

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast is speaking out about a possible reunion!

Stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan, James Marsters, Charisma Carpenter, and creator Joss Whedon all shared their thoughts in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“At a certain point, when things are magical, you don’t want to go back and Godfather III it, right?” Sarah joked. “I’m sure the fans are incredibly disappointed to hear that answer, but I think they’d be more disappointed if we created something and it didn’t live up to the expectation because the expectation is so incredibly high. And I love that it can live in comic form and graphic novels. There are so many worlds it can live in.”

“I think we should do the Buffy cartoon,” Alyson added, while James chimed in, “I think if Joss is helming it, then hell yeah. If not, then hell no.”

“I think the fans would just go crazy if something like that would happen,” Charisma shared. “It would just make so many people happy.”

Watch below to hear what Joss himself had to say!



Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast Weighs in on Revival