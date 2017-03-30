Top Stories
Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Looks Nothing Like Him &amp; The Internet Is Freaking Out

Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Looks Nothing Like Him & The Internet Is Freaking Out

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

How Does the 'Dance Moms' Cast Feel About Abby Lee Miller's Exit?

How Does the 'Dance Moms' Cast Feel About Abby Lee Miller's Exit?

Thu, 30 March 2017 at 6:07 pm

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Cast Weighs in on Revival (Video)

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Cast Weighs in on Revival (Video)

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast is speaking out about a possible reunion!

Stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan, James Marsters, Charisma Carpenter, and creator Joss Whedon all shared their thoughts in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“At a certain point, when things are magical, you don’t want to go back and Godfather III it, right?” Sarah joked. “I’m sure the fans are incredibly disappointed to hear that answer, but I think they’d be more disappointed if we created something and it didn’t live up to the expectation because the expectation is so incredibly high. And I love that it can live in comic form and graphic novels. There are so many worlds it can live in.”

“I think we should do the Buffy cartoon,” Alyson added, while James chimed in, “I think if Joss is helming it, then hell yeah. If not, then hell no.”

“I think the fans would just go crazy if something like that would happen,” Charisma shared. “It would just make so many people happy.”

Watch below to hear what Joss himself had to say!


Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast Weighs in on Revival
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Michael Kovac; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alyson Hannigan, Charisma Carpenter, James Marsters, Joss Whedon, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Televison

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See how Tyga is responding to Blac Chyna's claims that he doesn't pay child support - TMZ
  • Check out a recap of what happened on this week's Empire - Gossip Cop
  • Sarah Hyland's Modern Family character had something MAJOR happen to her in the latest episode - Just Jared Jr
  • These 34 shows are all ending in 2017 - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lawrence's relationship with Darren Aronofsky sounds like it's really heating up - Lainey Gossip
  • Some new footage was just released from Harry Styles's acting debut - The Hollywood Reporter