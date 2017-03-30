Top Stories
Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Looks Nothing Like Him & The Internet Is Freaking Out

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

How Does the 'Dance Moms' Cast Feel About Abby Lee Miller's Exit?

Thu, 30 March 2017 at 8:45 am

Rosie O'Donnell's Advice for Melania Trump: 'Divorce Him' & 'Flee'

Rosie O’Donnell took to Twitter to urge Melania Trump to divorce Donald Trump.

It started when the official FLOTUS account tweeted out a quote the First Lady said, “I urge you to not be afraid to fail – as failure will never have the power to define you, as long as you learn from it.”

Rosie replied to the tweet, “which is y u need to divorce him – take ur son n parents and FLEE.”

Rosie and Trump have feuded for years in the past – with her name even being brought up during Republican debates. Late last year, Rosie apologized to Melania for retweeting a video suggesting their son Barron Trump could have autism.

