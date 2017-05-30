Top Stories
Tue, 30 May 2017 at 11:47 pm

Djimon Hounsou Shows His Muscles During Impressive Workout

Djimon Hounsou Shows His Muscles During Impressive Workout

Djimon Hounsou has got some seriously impressive muscles!

The 53-year-old actor was spotted during a workout session on Tuesday afternoon (May 30) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Not only did Djimon get in some climbing reps on the steep steps, he also showed off his arm strength on a makeshift pull up bar!

Djimon did a ton of pull-ups before letting go of the bar with a twist.

His most recent film King Arthur: Legend of the Sword hit theaters earlier this month.

Djimon‘s next movie Same Kind of Different as Me will be released on October 20th.

