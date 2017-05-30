The Comeback's Robert Michael Morris Dies at 77, Lisa Kudrow Pays Tribute
Robert Michael Morris has sadly passed away at the age of 77.
The longtime actor was a star on HBO’s The Comeback and also a playwright, director and teacher.
On both seasons of The Comeback, Robert played the hairdresser of Lisa Kudrow‘s character Valerie Cherish.
Lisa took to her Twitter to write a touching tribute to her late co-star.
“We lost Robert Michael Morris today. He left us with many wonderful gifts, most importantly, an example of what a truly good soul looks like,” Lisa wrote.
Our thoughts are with Robert‘s family and friends during this difficult time.
— Lisa Kudrow (@LisaKudrow) May 30, 2017