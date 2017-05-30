Top Stories
Tue, 30 May 2017 at 5:27 pm

The Comeback's Robert Michael Morris Dies at 77, Lisa Kudrow Pays Tribute

The Comeback's Robert Michael Morris Dies at 77, Lisa Kudrow Pays Tribute

Robert Michael Morris has sadly passed away at the age of 77.

The longtime actor was a star on HBO’s The Comeback and also a playwright, director and teacher.

On both seasons of The Comeback, Robert played the hairdresser of Lisa Kudrow‘s character Valerie Cherish.

Lisa took to her Twitter to write a touching tribute to her late co-star.

“We lost Robert Michael Morris today. He left us with many wonderful gifts, most importantly, an example of what a truly good soul looks like,” Lisa wrote.

Our thoughts are with Robert‘s family and friends during this difficult time.

