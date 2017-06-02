Eva Longoria Joins Anna Faris on ‘Overboard’ Set – See the Pics!

Eva Longoria has officially experienced her first day on the Overboard set!

The 42-year-old actress was spotted shooting some new scenes with her co-star Anna Faris on Wednesday (May 31) in Vancouver, Canada.

The duo displayed lots of different emotions as they practiced lines, grabbed lunch, and huddled underneath an umbrella.

Anna started filming last week. Check out hilarious photos of her delivering a pizza as well as riding a bike.

The remake of the 1987 rom-com - which starred Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell - follows a spoiled, wealthy yacht owner who is thrown overboard, becoming the target of revenge from his mistreated employee.

Eva is set to play Anna's friend and employer in film, which hits theaters in 2018.

