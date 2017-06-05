Bob Dylan Delivers Lecture for Nobel Prize in Literature

Bob Dylan was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature six months ago and he has finally delivered a lecture as part of his duties as a winner.

The legendary singer-songwriter recorded the half-hour lecture on Sunday (June 4) in Los Angeles and it was presented to the Swedish Academy.

Dylan will receive a $900,000 prize now that he has fulfilled the requirement of delivering a lecture.

“Songs are unlike literature. They’re meant to be sung, not read,” Dylan said in the lecture. “The words in Shakespeare’s plays were meant to be acted on the stage. Just as lyrics in songs are meant to be sung, not read on a page. And I hope some of you get the chance to listen to these lyrics the way they were intended to be heard: in concert or on record or however people are listening to songs these days. I return once again to Homer, who says, ‘Sing in me, oh Muse, and through me tell the story.’”



Bob Dylan 2016 Nobel Lecture in Literature