Top Stories
'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Mon, 05 June 2017 at 11:17 am

'UnREAL' Season 3 Pushed to 2018, Constance Zimmer Reveals

'UnREAL' Season 3 Pushed to 2018, Constance Zimmer Reveals

The third season of Lifetime’s UnREAL will be premiering much later than fans expected. While it was original believed to be getting a summer debut, the new season won’t premiere until 2018.

“Here’s to the fans…Hang in there for #season3 @UnRealLifetime AIRING in the FIRST part of 2018!! #Unrealtv2018,” the show’s star Constance Zimmer tweeted over the weekend.

Constance and the show’s cast – Shiri Appleby, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Genevieve Buechner, and season three additions Caitlin Fitzgerald, Adam Demos, and Alex Hernandez – were in attendance at a summer kick-off party at Malibu Wines Safari on Sunday (June 4) in Malibu, Calif.

See photos of the cast celebrating summer together in the gallery!
Just Jared on Facebook
unreal season 3 pushed to 2018 constance zimmer reveals 01
unreal season 3 pushed to 2018 constance zimmer reveals 02
unreal season 3 pushed to 2018 constance zimmer reveals 03
unreal season 3 pushed to 2018 constance zimmer reveals 04
unreal season 3 pushed to 2018 constance zimmer reveals 05
unreal season 3 pushed to 2018 constance zimmer reveals 06
unreal season 3 pushed to 2018 constance zimmer reveals 07
unreal season 3 pushed to 2018 constance zimmer reveals 08
unreal season 3 pushed to 2018 constance zimmer reveals 09
unreal season 3 pushed to 2018 constance zimmer reveals 10
unreal season 3 pushed to 2018 constance zimmer reveals 11
unreal season 3 pushed to 2018 constance zimmer reveals 12
unreal season 3 pushed to 2018 constance zimmer reveals 13
unreal season 3 pushed to 2018 constance zimmer reveals 14
unreal season 3 pushed to 2018 constance zimmer reveals 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adam Demos, Alex Hernandez, Caitlin Fitzgerald, Constance Zimmer, Genevieve Buechner, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Shiri Appleby, Television, UnREAL

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Natalie Portman just bought a gorgeous new home in Santa Barbara - TMZ
  • Sterling Beaumon celebrates his birthday with some famous friends - Just Jared Jr
  • Teen Mom: OG star Ryan Edwards has checked into rehab - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is launching a new business venture - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman breaks a box office record for a female director - Gossip Cop