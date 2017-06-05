'UnREAL' Season 3 Pushed to 2018, Constance Zimmer Reveals
The third season of Lifetime’s UnREAL will be premiering much later than fans expected. While it was original believed to be getting a summer debut, the new season won’t premiere until 2018.
“Here’s to the fans…Hang in there for #season3 @UnRealLifetime AIRING in the FIRST part of 2018!! #Unrealtv2018,” the show’s star Constance Zimmer tweeted over the weekend.
Constance and the show’s cast – Shiri Appleby, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Genevieve Buechner, and season three additions Caitlin Fitzgerald, Adam Demos, and Alex Hernandez – were in attendance at a summer kick-off party at Malibu Wines Safari on Sunday (June 4) in Malibu, Calif.
