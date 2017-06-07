CMT Music Awards 2017 Nominations List - Refresh Your Memory

The 2017 CMT Music Awards are airing later tonight, and we have your refresher of all the nominees!

Nashville‘s Charles Esten is set to host the ceremony, which will take place live from Nashville, Tennessee.

Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini and Thomas Rhett each lead the nominations with four each. Lauren Alaina, Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean and Dierks Bentley have also earned multiple nominations.

Be sure to tune into the show tonight and stick with Just Jared as we’ll be live blogging the whole show.

Click inside to see the full list of nominations…

Video of the Year

Various Artists, “Forever Country”

Brad Paisley, “Today”

Brett Eldredge, “Wanna Be That Song”

Carrie Underwood, “Church Bells”

Cole Swindell, “Middle of a Memory”

Dierks Bentley and Elle King, “Different for Girls”

Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.”

Jon Pardi, “Dirt on My Boots”

Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Kelsea Ballerini, “Peter Pan”

Little Big Town, “Better Man”

Luke Bryan, “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day”

Miranda Lambert, “Vice”

Thomas Rhett, “Star of the Show”

Female Video of the Year

Carrie Underwood, “Church Bells”

Kelsea Ballerini, “Peter Pan”

Lauren Alaina, “Road Less Traveled”

Maren Morris, “80s Mercedes”

Miranda Lambert, “Vice”

Reba McEntire, “Back to God”

Male Video of the Year

Blake Shelton, “Came Here to Forget”

Eric Church, “Record Year”

Jason Aldean, “Lights Come On”

Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Luke Bryan, “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day”

Thomas Rhett, “Star of the Show”

Duo Video of the Year

Big & Rich feat. Tim McGraw, “Lovin’ Lately”

Brothers Osborne, “21 Summer”

Dan + Shay, “How Not To”

Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.”

LoCash, “I Know Somebody”

Group Video of the Year

Eli Young Band, “Saltwater Gospel”

Lady Antebellum, “You Look Good”

Little Big Town, “Better Man”

Midland, “Drinkin’ Problem”

Old Dominion, “Song For Another Time”

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Brett Young, “In Case You Didn’t Know”

Jon Pardi, “Dirt on My Boots”

Kane Brown, “Used to Love You Sober”

Lauren Alaina, “Road Less Traveled”

Luke Combs, “Hurricane”

RaeLynn, “Love Triangle”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Various Artists, “Forever Country”

Chris Young feat. Vince Gill, “Sober Saturday Night”

Dierks Bentley and Elle King, “Different for Girls”

Florida Georgia Line feat. Tim McGraw, “May We All”

Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood, “The Fighter”

Kenny Chesney feat. Pink, “Setting the World on Fire”

Social Superstar

Brett Eldredge

Jake Owen

Keith Urban

Kelsea Ballerini

Lauren Alaina

Thomas Rhett

CMT Performance of the Year

Jason Aldean, “Hicktown” (CMT Concert of the Summer)

Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan, “Want to Want Me” (Crossroads)

John Mellencamp and Darius Rucker, “Pink Houses” (Crossroads)

Alicia Keys and Maren Morris, “80s Mercedes” (Crossroads)

Meghan Trainor, Jill Scott and Kelsea Ballerini, “You’re Still the One/Any Man of Mine/Man, I Feel Like a Woman” (CMT Artists of the Year)

Nick Jonas and Thomas Rhett, “Close” (Crossroads)