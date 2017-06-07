Kit Harington & Josh Hartnett Are Dapper Dudes at Royal Academy Summer Exhibition in London

Kit Harington looks super hot while stepping out for the 2017 Royal Academy Summer Exhibition held at Royal Academy of Arts on Wednesday (June 7) in London, England.

The 30-year-old Game of Thrones star was joined on the carpet by Josh Hartnett (with girlfriend Tamsin Egerton), Ellie Bamber, Florence Welch, and Laura Carmichael.

This year’s exhibition was coordinated by renowned painter and Royal Academician Eileen Cooper OBE RA with a courtyard installation by architect, sculptor and Royal Academician Yinka Shonibare MBE RA, titled Wind Sculpture VI.

