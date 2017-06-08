Donald Trump's Lawyer Releases Statement After James Comey Testimony

Marc Kasowitz, the lawyer for Donald Trump, has released a lengthy statement after former FBI Director James Comey testified for the Senate Intelligence Committee about the President and Russia’s involvement in the election.

“Mr. Comey’s testimony also makes clear that the President never sought to impede the investigation into attempted Russian interference in the 2016 election,” Marc Kasowitz said. “And in fact, according to Mr. Comey, the President told Mr. Comey ‘it would be good to find out” in that investigation if there were “some ‘satellite’ associates of his who did something wrong.’”

“The President likewise never pressured Mr. Comey” the statement added, adding James “admitted that he unilaterally and surreptitiously made unauthorized disclosures to the press of privileged communications with the President.”

“In sum, it is now established that there the President was not being investigated for colluding with the or attempting to obstruct that investigation. As the Committee pointed out today, these important facts for the country to know are virtually the only facts that have not leaked during the long course of these events,” the statement continued.

