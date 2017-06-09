AGT's First Winner Bianca Ryan Returns with New Single 'What I Gotta Do' (Exclusive Premiere)

You might remember Bianca Ryan as the little girl with a powerhouse voice who won the first season of America’s Got Talent at age 11. Now, she all grown up and has a brand new single!

The 22-year-old singer has returned to the music scene with her song “What I Gotta Do” and JustJared.com has the exclusive premiere!

“I really wanted to write a super fun and catchy song with an 80′s throwback sound for this upcoming EP. From the very first second ‘What I Gotta Do’ echoes of the 80′s with this edgy bass line that I came up with in the car on my way home from a long weekend of jamming out to my mom’s old 80′s CD collection,” Bianca told us in an exclusive statement.

“The song is flirty and it’s basically about getting & keeping someone’s attention and just trying to bring your relationship back to when things were fresh & young – which kind of parallels with my idea of the throwback sound,” she added. “I’m asking, ‘What I Gotta Do’ to bring us back to when everything was good and we were smitten for each other.”

“I think a lot of people can relate to wanting to know what that person needs in order to be happy, but you can only wait so long until you have to move on! ‘What I Gotta Do’ is only the SECOND single from my first EP titled Part One – The Reintroduction that will be released this July. I want everyone to see each single grow with me as an artist,” she concluded.

Download the song on iTunes now and watch the lyric video below!