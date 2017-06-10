Nathan Fillion Joins 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' Season Two

Nathan Fillion has officially signed on for the second season of A Series of Unfortunate Events!

The 46-year-old Castle actor will play Lemony’s brother, The Wrap reports.

Also joining the season two cast are

Tony Hale, Sara Rue, Lucy Punch, and Roger Bart. (Check out the rest of the cast members here.)

The show’s producers will announce the new additions at at Netflix FYSee space on Friday night (June 9).

The Netflix series focuses on the three Baudelaire children as they face trials and tribulations while attempting to uncover dark family secrets after the loss of their parents in a mysterious fire.

A Series of Unfortunate Events was renewed for for a second season in March and is set to premiere in 2018!