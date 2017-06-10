Top Stories
Tom Hardy Writes Emotional Tribute After Dog Woody's Death

Tom Hardy Writes Emotional Tribute After Dog Woody's Death

Amanda Bynes Gives First Interview in 4 Years (Video)

Amanda Bynes Gives First Interview in 4 Years (Video)

10 Things We Learned During Katy Perry's 'Witness' Live Stream!

10 Things We Learned During Katy Perry's 'Witness' Live Stream!

Mary J. Blige Will Pay a Lot in Spousal Support to Ex-Husband

Mary J. Blige Will Pay a Lot in Spousal Support to Ex-Husband

Sat, 10 June 2017 at 6:50 am

Nathan Fillion Joins 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' Season Two

Nathan Fillion Joins 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' Season Two

Nathan Fillion has officially signed on for the second season of A Series of Unfortunate Events!

The 46-year-old Castle actor will play Lemony’s brother, The Wrap reports.

Also joining the season two cast are
Tony Hale, Sara Rue, Lucy Punch, and Roger Bart. (Check out the rest of the cast members here.)

The show’s producers will announce the new additions at at Netflix FYSee space on Friday night (June 9).

The Netflix series focuses on the three Baudelaire children as they face trials and tribulations while attempting to uncover dark family secrets after the loss of their parents in a mysterious fire.

A Series of Unfortunate Events was renewed for for a second season in March and is set to premiere in 2018!
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Frazer Harrison; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Nathan Fillion, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce's due date is approaching but Jay Z is in Jamaica - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez totally lost a trivia game about herself - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's all the Taylor Swift and Katy Perry drama explained - Wetpaint
  • Everything you need to know before the Tonys this weekend - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meghan Markle isn't ditching her friends for Prince Harry - Gossip Cop
  • Jen

    Ugh…. I really enjoy the series, but can’t stand Nathan Fillion. One of the most overrated “comedic” actors ever!