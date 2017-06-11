Top Stories
Watch Katy Perry Rank Her Exes' Bedroom Skills!

Piers Morgan Slams Amber Rose For Baring It All in Photo

Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Sun, 11 June 2017 at 6:37 pm

'Bachelor in Paradise' Suspends Productions Over Allegations of Misconduct

Bachelor in Paradise is no longer in production after “allegations of misconduct.”

“We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson told Deadline about the news.

The 16 cast members from previous seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette were just revealed last week.

We will update as this story develops.

