Katy Perry Changes 'Swish Swish' Lyrics During 'Witness' Live Stream Concert

Just days after Katy Perry announced that she wanted to put her long-standing feud with Taylor Swift to rest, she took it one step further.

The 32-year-old entertainer changed one of the lines in her hit track “Swish Swish” during her “Witness World Wide” exclusive YouTube live stream concert on Monday (June 12) in Los Angeles. (via ET)

Many have speculated that “Swish Swish” might have been written about about Taylor as a possible response to Taylor‘s “Bad Blood” (though Katy claims it’s just about bullies in general).

Instead of singing “Don’t you come for me,” in the first verse, Katy changed it to a more positive “God bless you on your journey, oh baby girl.”

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Katy changing the lyrics?

