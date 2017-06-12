Top Stories
Katy Perry Changes 'Swish Swish' Lyrics During 'Witness' Live Stream Concert

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

Ryan Seacrest &amp; His Girlfriend Flaunt PDA in the Pool! (Photos)

Mon, 12 June 2017 at 11:47 pm

Katy Perry Changes 'Swish Swish' Lyrics During 'Witness' Live Stream Concert

Just days after Katy Perry announced that she wanted to put her long-standing feud with Taylor Swift to rest, she took it one step further.

The 32-year-old entertainer changed one of the lines in her hit track “Swish Swish” during her “Witness World Wide” exclusive YouTube live stream concert on Monday (June 12) in Los Angeles. (via ET)

Many have speculated that “Swish Swish” might have been written about about Taylor as a possible response to Taylor‘s “Bad Blood” (though Katy claims it’s just about bullies in general).

Instead of singing “Don’t you come for me,” in the first verse, Katy changed it to a more positive “God bless you on your journey, oh baby girl.”

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Katy changing the lyrics?

Credit: Jason LaVeris; Photos: Getty
    Please please let this stupid feud/catfight/whatever be over. It’s ruining both Taylor and Katy’s reputation by reducing them to petty, drama-loving teenagers.