Diplo Responds to Katy Perry's Sexual Ranking

Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

Scarlett Johansson Brings Lookalike Grandma to 'Rough Night' Premiere, As Promised!

Wed, 14 June 2017 at 12:53 am

Brad Pitt Returns as Weatherman for 'Jim Jefferies Show' (Video)

Brad Pitt Returns as Weatherman for 'Jim Jefferies Show' (Video)

Brad Pitt is back as the weatherman for another episode of The Jim Jefferies Show!

The 53-year-old actor appeared on the Comedy Central show last week after Donald Trump pulled the United States from the Paris Agreement and now he’s commenting on the future of the world once again.

“Carbon dioxide is slowing turning our planet into an uninhabitable wasteland, and half the population don’t believe it,” Brad said with a big smile on his face.

“The Lord saw the wickedness of man was great, and the Lord said, ‘I will destroy man, who I have created, from the face of the Earth.’ So don’t forget your sunscreen,” Brad added.
