Did Beyonce Give Birth to Twins? These Clues May Be Proof!

Has Beyonce given birth and/or is she currently in labor with her twin babies!? Speculation is currently rampant and there are many clues pointing to “yes.”

First off, sources are telling E! News that the 35-year-old entertainer is at an L.A.-based hospital right now. In addition, black SUV’s that resemble Beyonce and Jay Z‘s normal security detail were seen leaving her neighborhood and heading straight to a hospital.

Another clue that has the BeyHive buzzing is celeb hairstylist Chuck Amos‘s recent Instagram photo! Chuck posted a photo of him with Beyonce, with the caption, “Hang in there, Mama! 💛 You @Beyonce!!”

Rumors have been circulating for the past weeks that Beyonce is set to give birth soon, so it seems likely that the babies could be here any day!

Stay tuned as we find out if Beyonce has given birth.