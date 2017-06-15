Corinne Olympios Spotted Walking Dog Amid 'Bachelor' Scandal

Corinne Olympios dresses down in sweats while going for a walk with her dog on Thursday (June 15) in Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old reality star is back in L.A. after production shut down on Bachelor in Paradise following an incident of misconduct that she was allegedly involved in.

Corinne has released a statement about how she has little memory of what happened on the night she was allegedly involved in a sexual encounter without her consent. She has lawyered up, as has her co-star DeMario Jackson, while the producers of the show investigate.

