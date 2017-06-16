Amber Rose Hasn't Hooked Up with Anyone During 2017

Amber Rose is opening up about her lack of a sex life so far this year in a new Instagram post.

The 33-year-old model made headlines last weekend when she posed for a bottomless photo that was deleted off Instagram for being too racy.

Amber shared a meme that said, “When it’s six months into 2017 and you still haven’t been f–ked yet.”

“When the world thinks you have Orgies all day and mad dudes because ur sexually confident and body positive but really you’re a full-time mom/ businesswoman and literally have no time for penis 😩🤷🏼‍♀️😔,” Amber captioned the meme on Instagram. “#hoeislife tho 😒🙄😤”