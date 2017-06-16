Top Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith Slams 'All Eyez on Me' Inaccuracies, Calls Movie 'Deeply Hurtful'

Jada Pinkett Smith Slams 'All Eyez on Me' Inaccuracies, Calls Movie 'Deeply Hurtful'

Zoe Kravitz Confirms There Was a Feud on 'Mad Max' Set

Zoe Kravitz Confirms There Was a Feud on 'Mad Max' Set

Justin Bieber Gets New Tattoo on His Leg

Justin Bieber Gets New Tattoo on His Leg

Fri, 16 June 2017 at 2:54 pm

Amber Rose Hasn't Hooked Up with Anyone During 2017

Amber Rose Hasn't Hooked Up with Anyone During 2017

Amber Rose is opening up about her lack of a sex life so far this year in a new Instagram post.

The 33-year-old model made headlines last weekend when she posed for a bottomless photo that was deleted off Instagram for being too racy.

Amber shared a meme that said, “When it’s six months into 2017 and you still haven’t been f–ked yet.”

“When the world thinks you have Orgies all day and mad dudes because ur sexually confident and body positive but really you’re a full-time mom/ businesswoman and literally have no time for penis 😩🤷🏼‍♀️😔,” Amber captioned the meme on Instagram. “#hoeislife tho 😒🙄😤”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amber Rose

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are staying at some gorgeous rentals while on tour - TMZ
  • Jake Miller promotes his new album 2:00am In LA - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter reacts to Bill Cosby's deadlocked jury - TooFab
  • U2's latest tour earns major bucks in its first month! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Pretty Little Liar star might be heading to Riverdale - Just Jared Jr