'Cars 3' Cast List - Meet the Voice Actors!
The new animated Disney/Pixar movie Cars 3 is in theaters now and it will top the box office this weekend!
The flick features a star-studded voice cast including some returning names like Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy, along with new ones like Armie Hammer and Kerry Washington. If you’re unsure of who voiced some of your favorite characters in the movie, we’ve got you covered.
Here is the movie’s synopsis: Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician, Cruz Ramirez (Cristela Alonzo), with her own plan to win, plus inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn’t through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage!
Click inside for the full cast list…
Owen Wilson – Lightning McQueen
Cristela Alonzo – Cruz Ramirez
Chris Cooper – Smokey
Nathan Fillion – Sterling
Larry the Cable Guy – Mater
Armie Hammer – Jackson Storm
Ray Magliozzi – Dusty
Tony Shalhoub – Luigi
Bonnie Hunt – Sally
Lea DeLaria – Miss Fritter
Kerry Washington – Natalie Certain
Bob Costas – Bob Cutlass
Margo Martindale – Louise Nash
Andra Day – Sweet Tea
Jenifer Lewis – Flo
Cheech Marin – Ramone
Darrell Waltrip – Darrell Cartrip
Isiah Whitlock Jr. – River Scott
Bob Peterson - Chick Hicks
Guido Quaroni – Quido
Tom Magliozzi – Rusty
John Ratzenberger – Mack