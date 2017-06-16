The new animated Disney/Pixar movie Cars 3 is in theaters now and it will top the box office this weekend!

The flick features a star-studded voice cast including some returning names like Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy, along with new ones like Armie Hammer and Kerry Washington. If you’re unsure of who voiced some of your favorite characters in the movie, we’ve got you covered.

Here is the movie’s synopsis: Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician, Cruz Ramirez (Cristela Alonzo), with her own plan to win, plus inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn’t through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage!

Click inside for the full cast list…

‘Cars 3′ Cast List – Meet the Voice Actors!

Owen Wilson – Lightning McQueen

Cristela Alonzo – Cruz Ramirez

Chris Cooper – Smokey

Nathan Fillion – Sterling

Larry the Cable Guy – Mater

Armie Hammer – Jackson Storm

Ray Magliozzi – Dusty

Tony Shalhoub – Luigi

Bonnie Hunt – Sally

Lea DeLaria – Miss Fritter

Kerry Washington – Natalie Certain

Bob Costas – Bob Cutlass

Margo Martindale – Louise Nash

Andra Day – Sweet Tea

Jenifer Lewis – Flo

Cheech Marin – Ramone

Darrell Waltrip – Darrell Cartrip

Isiah Whitlock Jr. – River Scott

Bob Peterson - Chick Hicks

Guido Quaroni – Quido

Tom Magliozzi – Rusty

John Ratzenberger – Mack