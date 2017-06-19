Sam Smith Steps Out After Hitting the Recording Studio

Sam Smith enjoys an afternoon stroll with a few friends on Sunday (June 18) in London, England.

The 25-year-old entertainer kept things casual in an all black outfit and shades as he stepped out to grab an iced coffee.

For the past few weeks, Sam has been teasing pics of himself hanging out in the recording studio and said that he is finally getting ready to release new music!



Sam‘s debut album In The Lonely Hour dropped in 2014 and he’s been enjoying time out of the spotlight since then.