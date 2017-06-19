Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Responds to Blackface Accusations

Kim Kardashian Responds to Blackface Accusations

Miles Teller Tweets to Clear Up Reports About an Arrest

Miles Teller Tweets to Clear Up Reports About an Arrest

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding &amp; He's Not Happy

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding & He's Not Happy

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

Mon, 19 June 2017 at 8:35 pm

Sam Smith Steps Out After Hitting the Recording Studio

Sam Smith Steps Out After Hitting the Recording Studio

Sam Smith enjoys an afternoon stroll with a few friends on Sunday (June 18) in London, England.

The 25-year-old entertainer kept things casual in an all black outfit and shades as he stepped out to grab an iced coffee.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sam Smith

For the past few weeks, Sam has been teasing pics of himself hanging out in the recording studio and said that he is finally getting ready to release new music!

Sam‘s debut album In The Lonely Hour dropped in 2014 and he’s been enjoying time out of the spotlight since then.
Just Jared on Facebook
sam smith grabs coffee in london01
sam smith grabs coffee in london02
sam smith grabs coffee in london03
sam smith grabs coffee in london04
sam smith grabs coffee in london05

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Sam Smith

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Seacrest is very close to returning to the American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Keke Palmer is rocking a super cool new hairdo - Just Jared Jr
  • Steve Harvey gets slammed for his remarks about the Flint water crisis - TooFab
  • Katy Perry breaks a major social media record - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman had a scene inspired by a classic Disney movie - Just Jared Jr