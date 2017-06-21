Top Stories
Wed, 21 June 2017 at 1:33 pm

'Assassination of Gianni Versace' - First Look at 'American Crime Story'!

'Assassination of Gianni Versace' - First Look at 'American Crime Story'!

Here’s your first look at The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, with Penelope Cruz, Darren Criss, Edgar Ramirez, and Ricky Martin on the cover of Entertainment Weekly.

Penelope plays the role of Donatella Versace, Edgar plays Gianni Versace, Darren plays his killer Andrew Cunanan, and Ricky plays Gianni’s partner Antonio D’Amico.

“It was very moving, sometimes disturbing,” Penelope said. “We all felt a very powerful energy. It just made me have more passion to tell this story.”

“I kept going back to Versace because it was different from O.J. tonally,” executive producer Ryan Murphy added about his choice to focus on this story. “It was a manhunt and it takes place all over the country.”

The show will air next year on FX.

For more from the cast, visit EW.com.
american crime story versace first look 01

Credit: EW
