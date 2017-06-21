Jaime King's Husband Vies to Direct Han Solo Movie!

Top Stories
The upcoming Han Solo spin-off movie needs a new director and a perfect candidate would by Kyle Newman, who is one of the biggest Star Wars fans around!

The 41-year-old director, who is married to actress Jaime King, previously directed the movie Fanboys, which is about a dying fan’s trip to Skywalker ranch to see The Phantom Menace before its release.

After the news that Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have been let go from the film was made public, Kyle responded to a reporter’s tweet about who might get the job next.

“I’m available,” Kyle tweeted. “To be honest, I’d kill it. Was born for it. And know Solo inside out. And am free. As in I would cost zero dollars. I’m not shiny and new. But goddamn could I direct the f–k out of some Star Wars. I have my doctorate in it after all.”

“No fear. Only adrenaline. If it’s Star Wars, then I’m your guy. Period,” he added. “I know Solo inside and out… I truly feel like I’m wasting my life NOT working on Star Wars in some capacity. I would go supernova and blow people’s minds.”

Also pictured inside: Jaime getting her nails done on Monday (June 20) in Los Angeles and also stopping by a French Connection event last week.
