Jake Zyrus Receives Fan Support After Changing Name

Jake Zyrus‘ (formerly Charice) name change just became official, and fans are already sending an outpouring of love and support!

The 25-year-old former Glee star first declared years ago, “My soul is like male.”

Jake recently shared the news with fans via social media – changing handles on Twitter and Instagram to the new name – and they have made sure to let the singer know they’re on board with the decision.

“Always be you,” one fan tweeted. “Thank you for being brave enough to do what most of us could not even dare to think of.”

“Talent always wins. All the love, Jake Zyrus ❤️🌈,” another wrote.

Read the rest of the tweets below!

Always be you. Thank you for being brave enough to do what most of us could not even dare to think of. — Carlo Mallo (@carlomallo) June 20, 2017

Talent always wins. All the love, Jake Zyrus ❤️🌈 — MARTIN 🌈 (@marts_dp) June 20, 2017

more love from your rainbow fam jake pic.twitter.com/vr4k6jeBX9 — Sebastian Castro (@Seb_Castro) June 20, 2017

Will always be supporting you, bruh! @jakezyrus So happy for you! Love you. ❤ — chaster_pat (@horrorpopz08) June 20, 2017

We love you so much Jake.. we are always here to love and support you no matter what! we're here waiting for you.. Rock on! Love you Jake 😍😍 — Chaster Hon (@AliparHoney) June 20, 2017

Do what makes you happy, Jake. All the love. 🌈 — 神楽 (@lesparadis) June 21, 2017

Love your name it really sounds cool 💕 — Insomniac (@Patz0389) June 20, 2017

Love you …be yourself I admire you for that — Kathy Bucy (@oldsaddlebag51) June 20, 2017

So wonderful to see so many folks feeling free to be themselves. Be happy ..be loved …be Jake. — Donna Whitman (@NSBooklady2) June 21, 2017

Can't wait to see you again topping on those music charts, Jake! I'm so proud of you. ❤️ — demian (뎀얀) (@aIexpastrano) June 20, 2017

dope name 🏳️‍🌈 — gay old time (@OMGitsSEDDIE) June 21, 2017

congratulations! All the love in the world. ^_^ — toff tiozon (@tofftiozon) June 21, 2017

congratulations! you have a brave heart and i envy you for that. staaaay happy and blessed jake zyrus <3 — Oliver G. (@misteroliverg) June 20, 2017

- Whoever you are now. I stilL love you! Be strong! Can't wait for first Jake Zyrus seLfie😋 — 🌷Queenie Shanix 🌷 (@QueenieShanix) June 20, 2017

Happy for you. You inspire a lot of people. ❤️❤️❤️ — sam is bulletproof (@sam_bulletproof) June 20, 2017

I'm happy for you, Congrats Jake. — _jolanda_ (@chaster_jolanda) June 20, 2017

indeed. be happy, you deserve it. don't let other people's judgments get to you. you are one brave human and you should be proud. ❤️ — gretch93 (@gretch093) June 20, 2017

Your courage is admirable, Jake. 👏👏👏 — J U A N N A (@hirayawanamari) June 20, 2017

i'm pretty sure i'm not the only one totally excited for jake's comeback!!!!! love you jaaaaaaaaaaake!!!!!!!#ALDUBinOurHearts — Jo Peterson (@JOPENOC) June 20, 2017