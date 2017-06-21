Top Stories
Wed, 21 June 2017 at 7:59 pm

Jake Zyrus Receives Fan Support After Changing Name

Jake Zyrus‘ (formerly Charice) name change just became official, and fans are already sending an outpouring of love and support!

The 25-year-old former Glee star first declared years ago, “My soul is like male.”

Jake recently shared the news with fans via social media – changing handles on Twitter and Instagram to the new name – and they have made sure to let the singer know they’re on board with the decision.

“Always be you,” one fan tweeted. “Thank you for being brave enough to do what most of us could not even dare to think of.”

“Talent always wins. All the love, Jake Zyrus ❤️🌈,” another wrote.

Read the rest of the tweets below!

Credit: Mike Coppola; Photos: Getty
