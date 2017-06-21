Top Stories
Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

'Glee' Alum Charice Officially Changes Name to Jake Zyrus

'Glee' Alum Charice Officially Changes Name to Jake Zyrus

Love &amp; Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Goes Full Frontal!

Love & Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Goes Full Frontal!

Wed, 21 June 2017 at 9:41 pm

Miley Cyrus is Ready For Summer in Her Tiny Red Bikini

Miley Cyrus is Ready For Summer in Her Tiny Red Bikini

Miley Cyrus is excited that summer has arrived.

The 24-year-old “Malibu” singer took to Instagram to share a cute photo of herself in a red bikini alongside her adorable pups.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus

“Summmmmer is heeeeerrrre! Bring on Z fruit , sunshine (always spf) , & goooood times!” Miley captioned the pic.

The week before, Miley was on the other side of the country performing on stage at the 2017 BLI Summer Jam at the Jones Beach Theater in Long Island, N.Y.

Summmmmer is heeeeerrrre! Bring on Z fruit , sunshine (always spf) , & goooood times!

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Bikini, Celebrity Pets, Miley Cyrus

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Scarlett Johansson was spotted holding hands with her lawyer while heading to dinner - TMZ
  • Brooklyn Beckham is getting ready to release his first photography book - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump gets emotional during Hollywood Medium reading - TooFab
  • The first wave of Teen Choice Awards nominations have been announced - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lucy Hale is obsessed with this Oscar-winning actress - Just Jared Jr