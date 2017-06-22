Johnny Depp Makes Controversial Donald Trump Remark (Video)

Top Stories
Johnny Depp wasn’t shy about his feelings concerning President Donald Trump during his appearance at the 2017 Glastonbury Festival on Thursday (June 22).

The 54-year-old Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales actor was there to present his 2004 film The Libertine.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Johnny Depp

“Can we bring Trump here? I think he needs help,” Johnny told the crowd, according to E! News. “It is just a question. I’m not insinuating anything. By the way, this is going to be in the press. It will be horrible. I like that you’re all part of it. But when was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

“I want to clarify, I’m not an actor,” he added. “I lie for a living. However, it’s been a while and maybe it is time. Thank you so much for having me here.”

Johnny was seemingly alluding to President Abraham Lincoln‘s assassination by actor John Wilkes Booth in 1865.

Watch a clip of the speech below.


Johnny Depp at Glastonbury 2017: “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”
