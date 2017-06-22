Top Stories
Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

'Glee' Alum Charice Officially Changes Name to Jake Zyrus

Love & Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Goes Full Frontal!

Thu, 22 June 2017 at 12:21 am

Watch Liam Payne, Ashton Kutcher, & Vanessa Hudgens Eat Gross Food on 'Fallon Tonight' (Video)

Some of our favorite celebs got together for an interesting game of “Secret Ingredient” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (June 21) in New York City.

Ashton Kutcher, Vanessa Hudgens, and Liam Payne all joined host Jimmy Fallon as they tried to guess the random ingredient thrown into a dish created by chef Mario Batali.

Some of the plates sounded pretty gross with anchovies, corn chips, and marshmallow fluff added in.

Watch below to see which celeb does the best guessing!


Ashton, Vanessa, & Liam Play “Secret Ingredient”
Photos: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
Posted to: Ashton Kutcher, Jimmy Fallon, Liam Payne, mario batali, Vanessa Hudgens

