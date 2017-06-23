Top Stories
Alexander Skarsgard Hits the Pool in Short Shorts!

Alexander Skarsgard Hits the Pool in Short Shorts!

Bella Thorne &amp; Scott Disick Hold Hands After Night at the Club

Bella Thorne & Scott Disick Hold Hands After Night at the Club

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Kim Kardashian Just Paid a LOT of Money for a Watch

Kim Kardashian Just Paid a LOT of Money for a Watch

Fri, 23 June 2017 at 10:46 am

Alexander Skarsgard Hits the Pool in Short Shorts!

Alexander Skarsgard Hits the Pool in Short Shorts!

Alexander Skarsgard puts his ripped physique on display while hitting the pool in a pair of green short shorts on Friday (June 23) in Capri, Italy.

The 40-year-old actor’s body is looking so hot as usual and it looks like he’s been getting a lot of sun this week!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alexander Skarsgard

Alex has been in Italy for the past week after attending the Tod’s presentation during Milan Fashion Week last weekend.

10+ pictures inside of Alexander Skarsgard going shirtless in Italy…

Just Jared on Facebook
alexander skarsgard bares hot body in the pool 01
alexander skarsgard bares hot body in the pool 02
alexander skarsgard bares hot body in the pool 03
alexander skarsgard bares hot body in the pool 04
alexander skarsgard bares hot body in the pool 05
alexander skarsgard bares hot body in the pool 06
alexander skarsgard bares hot body in the pool 07
alexander skarsgard bares hot body in the pool 08
alexander skarsgard bares hot body in the pool 09
alexander skarsgard bares hot body in the pool 10
alexander skarsgard bares hot body in the pool 11

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Alexander Skarsgard, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Bill Cosby will be hosting seminars on how to avoid sexual assault - TMZ
  • We're going to learn more about Fat Amy in Pitch Perfect 3 - Just Jared Jr
  • Courteney Cox is all natural now- TooFab
  • Ivanka Trump inspired this Oscar winning actress' latest role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Katy Perry just made music history - Just Jared Jr