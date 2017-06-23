Fri, 23 June 2017 at 10:46 am
Alexander Skarsgard Hits the Pool in Short Shorts!
Alexander Skarsgard puts his ripped physique on display while hitting the pool in a pair of green short shorts on Friday (June 23) in Capri, Italy.
The 40-year-old actor’s body is looking so hot as usual and it looks like he’s been getting a lot of sun this week!
Alex has been in Italy for the past week after attending the Tod’s presentation during Milan Fashion Week last weekend.
