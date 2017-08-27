Katy Perry's MTV VMAs 2017 Opening Monologue Video - Watch Now!

Katy Perry is hosting the 2017 MTV VMAs this evening and her monologue started off in a big way!

The 32-year-old entertainer started off the show by being lowered from the ceiling of the venue in a space suit! “My pee bag is kind of full,” she joked about the costume.

“This is awesome. What is up, Los Angeles? I am so happy to be back on planet earth,” Katy screamed!

Katy also referenced the current political climate, saying, “Even in the apocalypse, we deserve a great soundtrack.”

“2016 was terrible, but it feels like things are getting a little bit better in fashion,” she joked, before showing off one of the classic Handmaid’s Tale red outfits.

Watch both her opening videos below…