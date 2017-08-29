'Stranger Things' Cast Bring Even Stranger Fashion to 'Harper's Bazaar'

Stranger Things stars Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp went high fashion for Harper’s Bazaar!

The co-stars teamed up with model Ria Serebryakova for some Stranger Things inspired photos, which put “strange” fashion on display.

In the shoot, the trio brought out their bicycles in addition to posing in front of the show’s iconic alphabet wall.

The photo shoot accompanies an essay by Simon Doonan about the bizarre fashion trends that can be seen in Fall 2017 collections.

For more from the cast of Stranger Things and to read Simon‘s essay, visit HarpersBazaar.com.