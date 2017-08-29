Top Stories
Kardashians Donate Half Million Dollars to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Kardashians Donate Half Million Dollars to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Vanessa Hudgens Sings Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' as a Blonde! (Video)

Vanessa Hudgens Sings Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' as a Blonde! (Video)

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Celebs Are Praising the MTV VMAs!

Tue, 29 August 2017 at 6:36 pm

'Stranger Things' Cast Bring Even Stranger Fashion to 'Harper's Bazaar'

'Stranger Things' Cast Bring Even Stranger Fashion to 'Harper's Bazaar'

Stranger Things stars Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp went high fashion for Harper’s Bazaar!

The co-stars teamed up with model Ria Serebryakova for some Stranger Things inspired photos, which put “strange” fashion on display.

In the shoot, the trio brought out their bicycles in addition to posing in front of the show’s iconic alphabet wall.

The photo shoot accompanies an essay by Simon Doonan about the bizarre fashion trends that can be seen in Fall 2017 collections.

For more from the cast of Stranger Things and to read Simon‘s essay, visit HarpersBazaar.com.

Just Jared on Facebook
stranger things strange fashion hapers bazaar 01
stranger things strange fashion hapers bazaar 02
stranger things strange fashion hapers bazaar 03

Photos: Michael Avedon
Posted to: Finn Wolfhard, Magazine, Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kevin Hart and lots of other celebs have been donating money to Hurricane Harvey relief - TMZ
  • Watch Miley Cyrus' performance at the 2017 MTV VMAs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why Kim Kardashian's Jackie O cover shoot has sparked some backlash - TooFab
  • Eminem led an anti-Trump chant during a recent performance - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes has made history in big way! - Just Jared Jr