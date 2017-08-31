Top Stories
Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Rita Ora Lent a Hand at a Hurricane Harvey Relief Center

Rita Ora Lent a Hand at a Hurricane Harvey Relief Center

Thu, 31 August 2017 at 10:14 am

Amanda Seyfried Joins Ethan Hawke at 'First Reformed' Venice Film Fest Photo Call!

Amanda Seyfried Joins Ethan Hawke at 'First Reformed' Venice Film Fest Photo Call!

Amanda Seyfried keeps it cute and classy while arriving at the photo call for her latest film First Reformed held during the 2017 Venice Film Festival at Sala Casino on Thursday (August 31) in Venice, Italy.

The 31-year-old actress was joined by her co-star Ethan Hawke and director Paul Schrader as they promoted the flick, which follows an ex-military chaplain (Hawke), who is wrecked by grief over the death of his son. Seyfried plays a member of his church whose husband, a radical environmentalist, commits suicide, setting the plot in motion.

“[Religion] was a very important dialogue in my head, having been surrounded by it my whole life,” Ethan expressed at the press conference (via Variety). “When I was born, my great-great-grandmother had a clear sense that I was going to be a priest and told everyone that I should be paying attention to the calling if it ever came. So I used to pray that the calling wouldn’t come. And thank God it didn’t.”

“It wasn’t hard for me to get into this character because I can put a lot of myself into it,” Ethan concluded.

FYI: Amanda is wearing a Valentino dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
amanda seyfried joins ethan hawke at first reformed venice film fest photo call 01
amanda seyfried joins ethan hawke at first reformed venice film fest photo call 02
amanda seyfried joins ethan hawke at first reformed venice film fest photo call 03
amanda seyfried joins ethan hawke at first reformed venice film fest photo call 04
amanda seyfried joins ethan hawke at first reformed venice film fest photo call 05
amanda seyfried joins ethan hawke at first reformed venice film fest photo call 06
amanda seyfried joins ethan hawke at first reformed venice film fest photo call 07
amanda seyfried joins ethan hawke at first reformed venice film fest photo call 08
amanda seyfried joins ethan hawke at first reformed venice film fest photo call 09
amanda seyfried joins ethan hawke at first reformed venice film fest photo call 10
amanda seyfried joins ethan hawke at first reformed venice film fest photo call 11
amanda seyfried joins ethan hawke at first reformed venice film fest photo call 12
amanda seyfried joins ethan hawke at first reformed venice film fest photo call 13
amanda seyfried joins ethan hawke at first reformed venice film fest photo call 14
amanda seyfried joins ethan hawke at first reformed venice film fest photo call 15
amanda seyfried joins ethan hawke at first reformed venice film fest photo call 16
amanda seyfried joins ethan hawke at first reformed venice film fest photo call 17
amanda seyfried joins ethan hawke at first reformed venice film fest photo call 18
amanda seyfried joins ethan hawke at first reformed venice film fest photo call 19
amanda seyfried joins ethan hawke at first reformed venice film fest photo call 20
amanda seyfried joins ethan hawke at first reformed venice film fest photo call 21
amanda seyfried joins ethan hawke at first reformed venice film fest photo call 22
amanda seyfried joins ethan hawke at first reformed venice film fest photo call 23

Credit: KIKA, Cinzia Camela; Photos: WENN
Posted to: 2017 Venice Film Festival, Amanda Seyfried, Ethan Hawke

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rita Ora flies to Texas to help victims of Hurricane Harvey - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch knows which Riverdale character she would want to be friends with - Just Jared Jr
  • RuPaul covers OUT Magazine's 25th Anniversary issue - TooFab
  • This Oscar winner's new role is voicing a character in a new anime film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lorde shares the meaning behind her hit song "Liability" - Just Jared Jr
  • Koos

    away from the misery called ‘America’.