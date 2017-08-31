Amanda Seyfried Joins Ethan Hawke at 'First Reformed' Venice Film Fest Photo Call!

Amanda Seyfried keeps it cute and classy while arriving at the photo call for her latest film First Reformed held during the 2017 Venice Film Festival at Sala Casino on Thursday (August 31) in Venice, Italy.

The 31-year-old actress was joined by her co-star Ethan Hawke and director Paul Schrader as they promoted the flick, which follows an ex-military chaplain (Hawke), who is wrecked by grief over the death of his son. Seyfried plays a member of his church whose husband, a radical environmentalist, commits suicide, setting the plot in motion.

“[Religion] was a very important dialogue in my head, having been surrounded by it my whole life,” Ethan expressed at the press conference (via Variety). “When I was born, my great-great-grandmother had a clear sense that I was going to be a priest and told everyone that I should be paying attention to the calling if it ever came. So I used to pray that the calling wouldn’t come. And thank God it didn’t.”

“It wasn’t hard for me to get into this character because I can put a lot of myself into it,” Ethan concluded.

FYI: Amanda is wearing a Valentino dress.