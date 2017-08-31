Kate Hudson Reveals the Perk of Having a Shaved Head!

Kate Hudson is showing off her long, flowing blonde hair on the cover of Cosmpolitan magazine’s October 2017 issue, on newsstands September 5.

Here’s what the 38-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On the joys of having a shaved head: “Cuts down on time spent post-sweat [after the gym.]

On the happiest moment of her year: “Working with Sia on our special project and knowing that no matter what, I will always have a lifelong friend in her. What a beautiful person.”

On what former co-star she’d choose to go to Vegas with: “[Matthew] McConaughey” Live with? “Liv Tyler.” Trust a major secret with? “Kurt Russell.”

