Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Rita Ora Lent a Hand at a Hurricane Harvey Relief Center

Thu, 31 August 2017 at 9:55 am

Kate Hudson Reveals the Perk of Having a Shaved Head!

Kate Hudson is showing off her long, flowing blonde hair on the cover of Cosmpolitan magazine’s October 2017 issue, on newsstands September 5.

Here’s what the 38-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On the joys of having a shaved head: “Cuts down on time spent post-sweat [after the gym.]

On the happiest moment of her year: “Working with Sia on our special project and knowing that no matter what, I will always have a lifelong friend in her. What a beautiful person.”

On what former co-star she’d choose to go to Vegas with: “[Matthew] McConaughey” Live with? “Liv Tyler.” Trust a major secret with? “Kurt Russell.”

For more from Kate, visit Cosmopolitan.com.
kate hudson cosmopolitan october 2017 02

Credit: Max Abadian/Cosmopolitan
