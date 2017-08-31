Top Stories
Caitriona Balfe Jokes with Sam Heughan on Twitter About 'Outlander' Premiere!

Rita Ora Lent a Hand at a Hurricane Harvey Relief Center

Kim Kardashian Slams Donald Trump: North West Would Be a Better President

Kim Kardashian is not holding anything back when talking about Donald Trump and his Presidency.

“Anyone can run the U.S. better. My daughter [North West] would be better,” the 36-year-old reality star said in Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. “We’ve worked so hard to get to where we were and to have so many things that we were so proud of in our country, to just literally revert backwards is the most frustrating thing. Every single day when you can’t really believe what’s going on, the next day it’s something else even more crazy and tragic. It’s really scary, the world that we’re living in now. And when you did feel safe at home, now with Trump in presidency, you just don’t feel safe any more.”

Kim was a supporter of Hillary Clinton in the presidential election.

DO YOU AGREE with Kim Kardashian’s comments about Donald Trump??
