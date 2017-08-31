Kristen Bell Is a Runaway Bride for 'Like Father'!

Top Stories
Kristen Bell looks like she’s skipping out on a wedding in these new photos from her latest movie Like Father.

The 37-year-old actress donned a wedding dress and was seen making a beeline out of New York City’s Central Park to hail a cab while filming on Wednesday (August 31).

Kelsey Grammer was also seen on the set of the new movie and he will be playing Kristen’s father in the movie.

The movie is a new film from Lauren Miller, who is writing and directing. If you didn’t know, Lauren is married to actor Seth Rogen.
