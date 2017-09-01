Top Stories
Fri, 01 September 2017 at 1:02 pm

'Game of Thrones' Star Alfie Allen Pokes Fun at Fan Selfie

'Game of Thrones' Star Alfie Allen Pokes Fun at Fan Selfie

Alfie Allen can’t help but have a little fun with a Game of Thrones fan.

The 30-year-old actor, who plays the character Theon Greyjoy on the hit HBO show, posed for a selfie with a fan who spotted the star on Wednesday (August 30) at Selfridges in the United Kingdom.

Naturally, she posted the pic immediately to her Instagram with the caption: “Unlike Theon I grew some balls and asked for a photo.”

Alfie just couldn’t help himself, correcting her with a comment on the post: “Actually your Mum asked for you.”

“Shhh, then my caption doesn’t work as well,” she playfully wrote back to Alfie.

Check out Alfie‘s funny exchange with a fan below.

A post shared by Olivia Bowes (@olivia.bowes) on

Credit: FilmMagic; Photos: Getty Images
