Sat, 02 September 2017 at 5:59 pm

Robert Pattinson Accepts Special Honor at Deauville Film Fest!

Robert Pattinson Accepts Special Honor at Deauville Film Fest!

Robert Pattinson is all smiles while receiving a special achievement award at the 2017 Deauville American Film Festival on Saturday evening (September 2) in Deauville, France.

The 31-year-old actor, who is rocking a new buzz cut, was presented the award by Oscar-nominated actress Berenice Bejo.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robert Pattinson

The event was also a screening of Rob‘s new movie Good Time and he was joined by director/writer Joshua Safdie, director/co-star Benny Safdie, and producer Oscar Boyson.

20+ pictures inside of Robert Pattinson at the festival…

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Deauville American Film Festival, Berenice Bejo, Robert Pattinson

