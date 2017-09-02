Robert Pattinson Accepts Special Honor at Deauville Film Fest!

Robert Pattinson is all smiles while receiving a special achievement award at the 2017 Deauville American Film Festival on Saturday evening (September 2) in Deauville, France.

The 31-year-old actor, who is rocking a new buzz cut, was presented the award by Oscar-nominated actress Berenice Bejo.

The event was also a screening of Rob‘s new movie Good Time and he was joined by director/writer Joshua Safdie, director/co-star Benny Safdie, and producer Oscar Boyson.

