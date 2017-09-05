Alicia Keys Goes Bare Faced on Four Beautiful 'Elle Brazil' Covers

Alicia Keys flaunts her fresh, almost completely makeup-free face on four vibrant covers of Elle Brazil‘s latest issue, out on newsstands now.

Here’s what the 36-year-old singer-songwriter had to share with the mag:

On society’s perception of beauty: “It can seem silly, but I think that many of us are caught in this trap. We worry about what the others are thinking about us, and we forget to think by ourselves. Actually, this is not only about using makeup or not. It is more about living, being as you feel really comfortable and exploring all of it.”

On coming to Brazil: “Brazil is a country with plenty of soul, electricity, vibe and culture. When I go back there again, I think it will be the same, the same kind of love and celebration energy. That’s what I feel about the country, one of the places I saw in the world where the people really know how to express their feelings.”

For more from Alicia, visit Elle.abril.com.br.