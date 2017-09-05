Top Stories
Tue, 05 September 2017 at 7:37 pm

Mindy Kaling Looks Happy With Family on Labor Day Weekend

Mindy Kaling Looks Happy With Family on Labor Day Weekend

Mindy Kaling looks like she had a great Labor Day weekend alongside her friends and family.

The six month pregnant Mindy Project actress was spotted picking up food with an unidentified friend at Bangla Bazar on Saturday (September 2) in Los Angeles.

She appeared to be in great spirits, sporting a smile as she walked out from the restaurant. Later on in the day, Mindy resurfaced with some family members and headed over to Larchmont Village.

On Sunday (September 3), Mindy was spotted again with her friend. She wore a chic black ensemble with white stars emblazoned on her sleeves while heading to Twenty40 in LA’s Los Feliz.
Credit: Miguel Aguilar / JS; Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
