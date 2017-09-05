Top Stories
Sam Heughan Reveals If He Goes Commando Under His Kilt

Sam Heughan Reveals If He Goes Commando Under His Kilt

Hilary Duff Said 'So Long' to Summer on the Beach In Her Bikini! (Photos)

Hilary Duff Said 'So Long' to Summer on the Beach In Her Bikini! (Photos)

Maria Menounos Reveals What Helped Her Get Through Her Brain Tumor

Maria Menounos Reveals What Helped Her Get Through Her Brain Tumor

Tue, 05 September 2017 at 4:49 pm

Victoria Beckham Celebrates 'Estee Lauder' Collection Launch!

Victoria Beckham Celebrates 'Estee Lauder' Collection Launch!

Victoria Beckham is celebrating the launch of her new beauty collection!

The 43-year-old fashion designer stepped out for the reveal of her Estee Lauder Autumn Winter collection on Tuesday evening (September 5) at Selfridges in London, England.

Victoria showed off her new makeup line and some lucky fans even got their makeup done by her!

“Thank you to my customers! I had an amazing time sharing my tips and tricks with you! Wearing #VBPreSS18 x VB #VBxEsteeLaude,” Victoria wrote on her Instagram after the event.

She later added, “Had such a great time meeting my customers!”

Check out photos from the event below…
Just Jared on Facebook
victoria beckham estee lauder launch 01
victoria beckham estee lauder launch 02
victoria beckham estee lauder launch 03
victoria beckham estee lauder launch 04
victoria beckham estee lauder launch 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Victoria Beckham

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Levi Miller's salary for A Wrinkle in Time revealed - TMZ
  • Watch all of this week's So You Think You Can Dance performances - Just Jared Jr
  • All about that cowboy ninja on American Ninja Warrior - TooFab
  • Calista Flockhart talks Ally McBeal on 20th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Five dream dance partners for Sharna Burgess - Just Jared Jr