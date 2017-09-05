Victoria Beckham Celebrates 'Estee Lauder' Collection Launch!

Victoria Beckham is celebrating the launch of her new beauty collection!

The 43-year-old fashion designer stepped out for the reveal of her Estee Lauder Autumn Winter collection on Tuesday evening (September 5) at Selfridges in London, England.

Victoria showed off her new makeup line and some lucky fans even got their makeup done by her!

“Thank you to my customers! I had an amazing time sharing my tips and tricks with you! Wearing #VBPreSS18 x VB #VBxEsteeLaude,” Victoria wrote on her Instagram after the event.

She later added, “Had such a great time meeting my customers!”

