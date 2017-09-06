Emily Blunt & John Krasinski Begin Production on Their Movie 'Quiet Place'!

Top Stories
Wed, 06 September 2017 at 10:55 am

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are starring in the film A Quiet Place together, and they’ve officially started production.

The Paramount Pictures will also be directed by John. Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds round out the cast for the upcoming film.

The film will officially be released on April 6, 2018. Not much is known about the film at this point and the story line has been kept largely under wraps. It is considered a horror film, though!

John and Emily have never starred in a movie together so this is exciting news for their fans!
Photos: Getty
