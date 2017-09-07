Just Jared's #TBT - Sam Heughan's 2014 Spotlight Shoot, Including Never-Before-Seen Photos!

Outlander is finally returning for season three this weekend, so we decided this is the perfect time to take a Throwback Thursday look into the JustJared.com archives for never-before-seen photos from our JJ Spotlight shoot with star Sam Heughan!

Before the show ever started airing, we took a flight to Scotland to meet up with Sam on set and get to know him ahead of his rise to fame.

JustJared.com‘s editor-in-chief Jared Eng, photographer Justin Campbell, and stylist Monty Jackson were all on set at Dumbarton Castle for the photo shoot with Sam.

Three years ago when we released the Spotlight shoot, we gave fans a look at some behind-the-scenes photos. Well, we found even more great shots for you all to see!

Make sure to check out the FULL Spotlight interview and all of the official photos from the shoot.

40+ behind-the-scenes pictures inside from Sam Heughan‘s Spotlight shoot…