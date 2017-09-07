Top Stories
The New 'Bachelor' Has Been Revealed!

The New 'Bachelor' Has Been Revealed!

Prince George Arrives for First Day of School (Photos &amp; Video!)

Prince George Arrives for First Day of School (Photos & Video!)

Kim Kardashian Rocks Platinum Hair &amp; Skin-Tight Dress for NYFW Event

Kim Kardashian Rocks Platinum Hair & Skin-Tight Dress for NYFW Event

Thu, 07 September 2017 at 9:42 am

Kelly Clarkson Kicks Off 'Meaning of Life' Album Campaign in NYC!

Kelly Clarkson Kicks Off 'Meaning of Life' Album Campaign in NYC!

Kelly Clarkson is giving us all life.

The 35-year-old original American Idol winner officially kicked off the campaign for her forthcoming eighth studio album, Meaning of Life, at The Rainbow Room on Wednesday evening (September 6) in New York City.

Throughout the night, Kelly performed selections from her new album, including her new single “Love So Soft,” as well as instant grat track “Move You.”

She also posed backstage with friends from her new record label Atlantic Records, as well as fans and family, including her 40-year-old husband, Brandon Blackstock.

Meaning of Life will be released on October 27, and is available for pre-order now.

The album is a collection of soul-inspired pop, and includes collaborations with Jason Halbert, Mick Schultz, The Monarch, Nick Ruth, Jesse Shatkin and Greg Kurstin.

Kelly will also perform a special live performance of “Love So Soft” and “Move You” on NBC’s Today Show Citi Concert Series on Friday (September 8).
Just Jared on Facebook
kelly album 001
kelly album 01
kelly album 02

Credit: Kevin Mazur; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Kelly Clarkson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Robert De Niro vows to help rebuild Barbuda after Hurricane Irma's destruction - TMZ
  • Hailee Steinfeld is releasing a new song this Friday - Just Jared Jr
  • Tons of stars will be presenting at the Emmys - TooFab
  • George Michael's first posthumous single will be released this week - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A fourth Powerpuff Girl is coming - Just Jared Jr
  • Koos

    ………..just be Fat & Fierce!!