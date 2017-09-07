Kelly Clarkson Kicks Off 'Meaning of Life' Album Campaign in NYC!

Kelly Clarkson is giving us all life.

The 35-year-old original American Idol winner officially kicked off the campaign for her forthcoming eighth studio album, Meaning of Life, at The Rainbow Room on Wednesday evening (September 6) in New York City.

Throughout the night, Kelly performed selections from her new album, including her new single “Love So Soft,” as well as instant grat track “Move You.”

She also posed backstage with friends from her new record label Atlantic Records, as well as fans and family, including her 40-year-old husband, Brandon Blackstock.

Meaning of Life will be released on October 27, and is available for pre-order now.

The album is a collection of soul-inspired pop, and includes collaborations with Jason Halbert, Mick Schultz, The Monarch, Nick Ruth, Jesse Shatkin and Greg Kurstin.

Kelly will also perform a special live performance of “Love So Soft” and “Move You” on NBC’s Today Show Citi Concert Series on Friday (September 8).