Maria Sharapova Says Serena Williams Never Forgave Her For Beating Her At Wimbledon

Excerpts from Maria Sharapova‘s new memoir “Unstoppable: My Life So Far” have been revealed, and she wrote extensively about beating Serena Williams in the finals of Wimbledon at age 17.

After she beat her fellow tennis pro, she overheard Serena crying in the UK venue’s clubhouse after the match.

“I don’t think she’s ever forgiven me for it’ – witnessing this ‘low and vulnerable moment,” Maria wrote in her book (via Daily Mail). “I think Serena hated me for being the skinny kid who beat her, against all odds, at Wimbledon. I think she hated me for taking something that she believed belonged to her. I think she hated me for seeing her at her lowest moment. But mostly I think she hated me for hearing her cry. She’s never forgiven me for it.”