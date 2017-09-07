Top Stories
The New 'Bachelor' Has Been Revealed!

Prince George Arrives for First Day of School (Photos &amp; Video!)

Kim Kardashian Rocks Platinum Hair &amp; Skin-Tight Dress for NYFW Event

Thu, 07 September 2017 at 11:03 am

Maria Sharapova Says Serena Williams Never Forgave Her For Beating Her At Wimbledon

Excerpts from Maria Sharapova‘s new memoir “Unstoppable: My Life So Far” have been revealed, and she wrote extensively about beating Serena Williams in the finals of Wimbledon at age 17.

After she beat her fellow tennis pro, she overheard Serena crying in the UK venue’s clubhouse after the match.

“I don’t think she’s ever forgiven me for it’ – witnessing this ‘low and vulnerable moment,” Maria wrote in her book (via Daily Mail). “I think Serena hated me for being the skinny kid who beat her, against all odds, at Wimbledon. I think she hated me for taking something that she believed belonged to her. I think she hated me for seeing her at her lowest moment. But mostly I think she hated me for hearing her cry. She’s never forgiven me for it.”
Photos: Getty
  • Sara

    Bitch, please.

  • Casey C

    and maybe she hasn’t, but guess what, who the fuck cares?

  • jh7058622

    Nobody cares you still aren’t nearly as accomplished as her and you seem to be the one pressed by it not her.