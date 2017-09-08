Top Stories
Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

'Celebrity Big Brother' Is Coming to CBS in the Next Year!

Rihanna Has Major Red Carpet Moment at Fenty Beauty Launch!

Fri, 08 September 2017

Leonardo DiCaprio Strolls in Soho & Hits the Club in NYC!

Leonardo DiCaprio is already having a fun-filled fashion week.

The 42-year-old actor was spotted strolling through the streets of Soho on Thursday (September 7) in New York City.

Leo chatted on the phone while out with friends wearing a white tee, shorts and a LA Dodgers hat.

Later that night, Leo was photographed stepping out from Up & Down in NYC’s West Village, where stars like Rihanna and Kendall Jenner were also spotted. He kept his hat pulled down low as he made his exit from the club.

Leo recently made a $1 million donation to Hurricane Harvey relief through his Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation.
  • Guess

    Nice!! He has the lip action going on again, must be a habit :)

