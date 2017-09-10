Angelina Jolie's Kids Support Her at 'Breadwinner' Toronto Premiere!

Angelina Jolie brought some of her kids to the premiere of The Breadwinner during the 2017 Toronto Film Festival!

The actress and director was seen posing on the red carpet with Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, as well as her co-star Saara Chaudry and director Nora Twomey. The premiere took place on Sunday afternoon (September 10) in Toronto, Canada. Also with them were stars of First They Killed My Father Kimhak Mun and Sareum Srey Moch, along with the author Loung Ung.

This isn’t the first time Angelina‘s children have supported her on the red carpet! All six kids joined her on the red carpet earlier in the month for her Telluride premiere!

