Kaley Cuoco Pays Tribute to TV Dad John Ritter 14 Years After His Death

Kaley Cuoco has taken to social media to pay tribute to John Ritter, the late actor who played her dad on the television series 8 Simple Rules.

Ritter passed away unexpectedly on September 11, 2003. He was in the middle of a rehearsal for 8 Simple Rules and complained of discomfort so he was taken to the hospital where he was misdiagnosed with a heart attack. He died that evening of an aortic dissection.

“Today, 14 years ago, we lost one of the best there was… still not a day goes by where he doesn’t make me laugh one way or another,” Kaley wrote on Instagram to mark the 14th anniversary of John‘s death.

8 Simple Rules continued for two season following Ritter‘s death.