Disney/Pixar Releases Cute New 'Coco' Poster

Check out the brand new poster for Disney/Pixar’s Coco!

The upcoming flick centers on Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez), who, despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt).

Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself magically transported to the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events.

Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.

Check back tomorrow for the brand new trailer and go see the movie in theaters on November 22nd.