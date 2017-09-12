Top Stories
Celebrities React to Ted Cruz's Sexually Explicit Twitter Scandal

Celebrities React to Ted Cruz's Sexually Explicit Twitter Scandal

Janet Jackson's Brother Details Abuse &amp; More Unsettling Details From Wissam Al Mana Marriage

Janet Jackson's Brother Details Abuse & More Unsettling Details From Wissam Al Mana Marriage

Gerard Butler Goes Shirtless for a Stroll on the Beach

Gerard Butler Goes Shirtless for a Stroll on the Beach

Tue, 12 September 2017 at 4:52 pm

Disney/Pixar Releases Cute New 'Coco' Poster

Disney/Pixar Releases Cute New 'Coco' Poster

Check out the brand new poster for Disney/Pixar’s Coco!

The upcoming flick centers on Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez), who, despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt).

Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself magically transported to the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events.

Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.

Check back tomorrow for the brand new trailer and go see the movie in theaters on November 22nd.
Just Jared on Facebook
coco new poster stills here 01
coco new poster stills here 02
coco new poster stills here 03
coco new poster stills here 04
coco new poster stills here 05
coco new poster stills here 06
coco new poster stills here 07
coco new poster stills here 08

Photos: Walt Disney Pictures
Posted to: Coco, Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Authorities are stepping in to protect Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's baby Dream - TMZ
  • Derek Hough is crazy about his girlfriend! - Just Jared Jr
  • Sharon Osbourne is taking back her comments about Kim Kardashian - TooFab
  • The Wonder Woman sequel has found a director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lauren Jauregui has seemingly confirmed her relationship with Ty Dolla $ign - Just Jared Jr