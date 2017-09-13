Top Stories
Wed, 13 September 2017 at 9:14 am

Leonardo DiCaprio & Ex Toni Garrn Reunite After Holding Hands in NYC

Leonardo DiCaprio and his ex girlfriend Toni Garrn attended the same event last night after they were seen reuniting and holding hands earlier in the week.

The 42-year-old actor and 25-year-old model attended the Unitas Third Annual Gala Against Human Trafficking at Capitale on Tuesday (September 12) in New York City.

Over the weekend, Leonardo and Toni left a nightclub together while holding hands, sparking rumors they may have rekindled their romance.

See some of the photos from the gala below…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Leonardo DiCaprio, Toni Garrn

